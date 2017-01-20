IMF Chief Hopes to Agree on Details of Kiev Aid Tranche Allocation Within Days

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last September, the executive board of the IMF agreed to provide the new $1-billion tranche of financial aid to Ukraine, however, it has not been allocated.

"I have every reason to believe that the last few technical details which need to be addressed in the next couple of days will be satisfactorily resolved. Hopefully, by that time we will have met all the requirements," Lagarde said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, as quoted by the president's press service.

On Tuesday, Poroshenko expressed hope to receive the fourth tranche from IMF in the upcoming weeks, since the country had fulfilled all the necessarily requirements.

In March 2015, the IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine, which stipulates a $17.5-billion loan to be paid out in installments over the program period and originally open for review on a quarterly basis. The bailout package for Ukraine requires that Kiev implement a number of reforms.

