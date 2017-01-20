France's Emmanuel Macron to Field Candidates for Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The movement will present 577 candidates in order to build a presidential majority, according to Macron.

He mentioned that his central political force, as he put it, established April last year and now comprising of 145,000 adherents, welcome the candidacies of all committed citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations.

"They may also be socialists, radicals, ecologists, centrists, and republicans, as long as they adhere to our project," he said, stressing at the same time that he would not make deals with other political parties.

Macron also announced that a national nominating commission, consisting of nine members of the movement and responsible for designations, would be set up in the coming days.

According to the poll by Ipsos-Sopra Steria released on Thursday, Macron, running as independent candidate for presidential elections in April and May this year, is steadily gaining popularity.

The poll now gives him 17 percent in case former Prime Minister Manuel Valls represents the Socialist Party in the election and if centrist Francois Bayrou will make a presidential bid, and 21 percent in case either ex-Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg or former Education Minister Benoit Hamon is declared a winner of the Socialist primaries on January 29 with Bayrou not taking part.

The far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen is polled at 26 percent while her right rival from The Republicans Francois Fillon is projected to secure up to 25 percent.

