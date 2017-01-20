Register
00:27 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a political rally for his recently launched political movement, En Marche!, or Forward!, in Paris, France, July 12, 2016.

    France's Emmanuel Macron to Field Candidates for Parliamentary Elections

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 24 0 0

    France's ex-economy minister and presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that his movement En Marche! will field its candidates for the June parliamentary elections.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The movement will present 577 candidates in order to build a presidential majority, according to Macron.

    He mentioned that his central political force, as he put it, established April last year and now comprising of 145,000 adherents, welcome the candidacies of all committed citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations.

    "They may also be socialists, radicals, ecologists, centrists, and republicans, as long as they adhere to our project," he said, stressing at the same time that he would not make deals with other political parties.

    Macron also announced that a national nominating commission, consisting of nine members of the movement and responsible for designations, would be set up in the coming days.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Le Pen, Fillon, Macron Likely to Win 1st Round of French Presidential Election
    According to the poll by Ipsos-Sopra Steria released on Thursday, Macron, running as independent candidate for presidential elections in April and May this year, is steadily gaining popularity.

    The poll now gives him 17 percent in case former Prime Minister Manuel Valls represents the Socialist Party in the election and if centrist Francois Bayrou will make a presidential bid, and 21 percent in case either ex-Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg or former Education Minister Benoit Hamon is declared a winner of the Socialist primaries on January 29 with Bayrou not taking part.

    The far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen is polled at 26 percent while her right rival from The Republicans Francois Fillon is projected to secure up to 25 percent.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US-EU Relations Could Continue Along Current Trajectory Under Trump, Macron Says
    Reform Euro or Watch It Die Within a Decade - French Presidential Hopeful Macron
    Poll: Over Half of French Citizens Prefer Macron to Fillon as President
    Tags:
    election, parliament, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok