22:56 GMT +319 January 2017
    (L-R) Shuyao Song, Chinese skiing teacher in the ski resort of Davos, Doris Leuthard's husband Roland Hausin, Swiss Federal President Doris Leuthard, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Xi's wife Peng Liyuan, Tarzisius Caviezel, Mayor of Davos stand near a panda ice sculpture as they launch the Swiss-Sino year of tourism on the side line of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 17, 2017

    Mayor of Davos Hopes People to Speak of Spirit of Davos Highly in 50 Years Time

    © REUTERS/ Laurent Gillieron/Pool
    24701

    Tarzisius Caviezel, the mayor of the Swiss town of Davos, stated that Davos has enjoyed an excellent reputation as a conference destination for decades.

    Attendees use their mobile device during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    History of World Economic Forum in Davos
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tarzisius Caviezel, the mayor of the Swiss town of Davos, which has been hosting the World Economic Forum (WEF) for the last 46 years, shared his hope with Sputnik on Thursday that Davos would remain a place of constructive international cooperation for next half century as well.

    "Our goal is [to make sure] that one would speak of 'the spirit of Davos' even in 50 years from now," Caviezel said.

    Davos is a tiny Alpine town hidden in the midst of the snow-capped Swiss mountains with population of just over 11,000 people. However, due to the role of the annual host of a high-profile meeting, the mayor says that the security in the town is being held on the highest level.

    "This year we are hosting very high-ranking participants again. Especially, the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping presented us with some challenges… However, the cooperation between the federal government, the canton, the municipality and the WEF went well and we have faced no serious security issues," Caviezel stated.

    He added that the Swiss Army had the lead in the provision of security during the forum.

    People share a lunch during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on January 24, 2015 in Davos
    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Global Leaders to Discuss World’s Future, Populism Rise at Davos Economic Forum
    Elaborating on the preparation for the visit of the Chinese leader, Caviezel stressed his personal role in greeting the president.

    "I together with [WEF Executive Chairman] Klaus Schwab had a honorable role to greet the Chinese president on his arrival at the train station in Davos… It gave me a great honor and joy," the mayor said.

    Caviezel refused to attribute the increase in WEF attendance to the current political and economic situation but insisted that the work of people behind the Davos forum and outstanding speakers played the crucial role.

    "Davos has enjoyed an excellent reputation as a conference destination for decades. I would therefore not attribute the growth of the WEF to the current global political and economic situation, but rather to a year-long work. However, the importance of this year's theme and the outstanding speakers also played a role," he stressed.

    The World Economic Forum in Davos (WEF) is an international organization for public-private cooperation established in 1971. This year, it is held on January 17-20.

