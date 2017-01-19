Czech Pharmacies Illegally Sold Abroad Medications Worth $6Mln in 2016

The illegal export led to shortage of medications that was complicated by the fact that major distribution companies have a monopoly right for selling drugs in the country, according to the newspaper.
The Czech Republic is working on amendments to the legislation on medications, which will allow the the country’s health ministry to issue a list of drugs prohibited for export in a particular period of time, the news outlet said.
