Register
21:25 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Cybercrime is on the rise in Britain

    Fraud and Cybercrime Doubles England and Wales Crime Survey Total

    © Flickr/ Richard Patterson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5020

    Fraud and cybercrimes in England and Wales have caused the total number of crimes experienced by adults aged 16 and over to nearly double, according to the latest figures released by the UK Office for National Statistics, Sputnik has been told.

    The latest Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) includes — for the first time — the finding that there were an additional estimated 5.6 million incidents of fraud and computer misuse offenses in the latest year's survey (3.6 million fraud and 2.0 million computer misuse offenses).

    ​Adding fraud and computer misuse offenses to the existing CSEW figures indicates an estimated 11.8 million incidents of crime covered by the CSEW in the survey year ending September 2016 — compared with the 6.2 million incidents of other crimes previously recorded in the survey.

    "There are a lot of crimes now that simply didn't exist 35 years ago when the survey started. The internet wasn't a factor. 3.6 million fraud and 2.0 million computer misuse offenses have been recorded for the first full year in which such questions have been included in the CSEW," Richard Miles from the Office of National Statistics told Sputnik.

    "Today's figures demonstrate how crime has changed, with fraud now the most commonly experienced offense. However, it should be emphasized that the new headline figures, including fraud and computer misuse, are not comparable with those from earlier years."

    Unreported Crimes

    This is the first time fraud and computer misuse incidence rates have been included in the CSEW, with the new estimate for fraud (8 in 100 adults) being measurably higher than the incidence rates for any other offense type measured by the CSEW.

    The incidence rate for computer misuse (4 in 100 adults) has been estimated at a similar level to that of criminal damage (5 in 100 adults) and vehicle-related theft (4 in 100 adults).

    ​"The addition of fraud and computer misuse incidents has led to the inclusion of a further 5.6 million offenses in this bulletin. These latest figures show that there were 1.9 million cases of fraud on UK-issued cards, which is an increase of 39 per cent on the previous year. The vast majority of these are not reported to the police, who have only seen a 3 per cent increase in fraud offenses," said National Police Chiefs' Council Lead for Crime and Incident Recording Chief Constable Jeff Farrar.

    "The ability to commit crime online demonstrates the need for policing to adapt and transform to tackle these cyber challenges. Working with the Home Office, Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and industry colleagues, Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh is leading on the digital policing programme to develop new tactics and capabilities to catch these offenders and help protect people online," he said.

    Related:

    CoE Chief Deems Budapest Convention Crucial for Battling Cybercrime
    Dodgy Downloads and Wi-Fi Cybercrime: Europol Warns of Rise in Mobile Malware
    Cybercrime Costs Global Economy $500Bln
    Rapota: Terrorism and Cybercrime are Major Global Threats
    Tags:
    cybercrime, fraud, computer fraud, survey, online, Office for National Statistics, Europe, Wales, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok