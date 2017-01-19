Yolocaust Gallery Mocks Disrespectful Selfie Pics at Holocaust Memorial Site

Ich habe Selfies aus dem Holocaust-Mahnmal mit Bildmaterial aus Vernichtungslagern kombiniert: https://t.co/Zs8m23Dp23 #YOLOCAUST — Shahak Shapira (@ShahakShapira) January 18, 2017​

Warning: The following article contains graphic images

The Berlin Holocaust Memorial, commemorating the death of Jews in Europe, is visited by 10,000 people, every day, but an increasing number are taking selfies on the installation of concrete slabs, taking selfies in a variety of crazy poses.

Combining the selfies Shapira found on Facebook, Instagram, Tinder and Grindr with real images of the holocaust, the artist hopes to incite public debate on the commemorative culture.

On her website she says: "No historical event compares to the Holocaust. It's up to you how to behave at a memorial site that marks the death of 6 million people.

"Some people's behavior at the memorial site is indeed disrespectful. But the victims are dead, so they're probably busy doing dead people's stuff rather than caring about that."

The project has provoked fiercely differing reactions on social media.

Finally someone understood all my thoughts and came up with #yolocaust. This is why shouldn't do stupidity. https://t.co/ALOSpeXljb pic.twitter.com/whk5JxVfgg — Arbër Selmani (@arberiani) 18 January 2017

"It's up to you how to behave at a memorial site that marks the death of 6 million people" https://t.co/4u4MWL3vZk — Lily Pebbles (@lilypebbles) January 19, 2017​​

Those whose selfies are featured in the picture can have them removed.

Sorry, aber #Yolocaust hat eher was mit Internetpranger denn Satire zu tun.

Man lese nur diesen Absatz der FAQ… pic.twitter.com/Kj6mxNg2ji — Miami Veisselmann (@Eisselmann) 18 January 2017

Twitter: "I'm on one of the pictures and suddenly regret having uploaded it to the internet. Can you remove it?"

Yes. Just send an email to undouche.me@yolocaust.de