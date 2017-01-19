Yolocaust Gallery Mocks Disrespectful Selfie Pics at Holocaust Memorial Site

Ich habe Selfies aus dem Holocaust-Mahnmal mit Bildmaterial aus Vernichtungslagern kombiniert: https://t.co/Zs8m23Dp23 #YOLOCAUST— Shahak Shapira (@ShahakShapira) January 18, 2017
Warning: The following article contains graphic images
The Berlin Holocaust Memorial, commemorating the death of Jews in Europe, is visited by 10,000 people, every day, but an increasing number are taking selfies on the installation of concrete slabs, taking selfies in a variety of crazy poses.
Controversial yet effective lesson of appropriate behaviour. #yolocaust @ShahakShapirahttps://t.co/MfrRjDUj5r pic.twitter.com/8UYLPpjsj8— Weronika S. W. (@verberrica) 18 January 2017
Combining the selfies Shapira found on Facebook, Instagram, Tinder and Grindr with real images of the holocaust, the artist hopes to incite public debate on the commemorative culture.
https://t.co/WwRmDQ223Z project #YOLOCAUST — how the Holocaust is remembered… #GermanDeathCamps @SpecGhost #Holocaust pic.twitter.com/iuwJxXCMht— Lucas Grzella (@lgrzella) January 19, 2017
On her website she says: "No historical event compares to the Holocaust. It's up to you how to behave at a memorial site that marks the death of 6 million people.
"Some people's behavior at the memorial site is indeed disrespectful. But the victims are dead, so they're probably busy doing dead people's stuff rather than caring about that."
Ok, now for something even beyond anything we'd ever dream up.— TruthWillOut (@TGSNTtv) January 18, 2017
The #yolocaust.https://t.co/UQ2ukdylPy pic.twitter.com/c5xPXRf5ta
Yolocaust: selfies taken at the Holocaust Memorial https://t.co/VGE8LHkupI pic.twitter.com/O6MLcKiSJI— Diana 👑 (@elianaevty) January 19, 2017
The project has provoked fiercely differing reactions on social media.
Finally someone understood all my thoughts and came up with #yolocaust. This is why shouldn't do stupidity. https://t.co/ALOSpeXljb pic.twitter.com/whk5JxVfgg— Arbër Selmani (@arberiani) 18 January 2017
"It's up to you how to behave at a memorial site that marks the death of 6 million people" https://t.co/4u4MWL3vZk— Lily Pebbles (@lilypebbles) January 19, 2017
Those whose selfies are featured in the picture can have them removed.
Sorry, aber #Yolocaust hat eher was mit Internetpranger denn Satire zu tun.— Miami Veisselmann (@Eisselmann) 18 January 2017
Man lese nur diesen Absatz der FAQ… pic.twitter.com/Kj6mxNg2ji
Twitter: "I'm on one of the pictures and suddenly regret having uploaded it to the internet. Can you remove it?"
Yes. Just send an email to undouche.me@yolocaust.de
