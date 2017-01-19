London Police Chief Hopes Government to Abstain From Funding Cuts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — London's Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe expressed hope Thursday that the UK government would honor their predecessors' pledge to sustain police funding as the crime levels were rising.

"The number of traditional crimes is rising, including in London, and the scale of online crime and fraud is just becoming apparent… But the previous Chancellor [of the Exchequer] George Osborne said in 2015 that ‘there will be real terms protection for police funding'… I know people were pleased to hear that commitment, and I’m sure this government will want to honour that promise to Londoners," Hogan-Howe said, as quoted in a press release of the Metropolitan police.

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls London Mayor Khan Warns Police Budget Cuts to Undermine Security

The commissioner was commenting on the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) crime figures for forces in England and Wales, released earlier on Thursday, which showed a 22 percent rise in violent crime and 3 percent rise in fraud.

The ONS stressed in its press release that the increase in violent crime was caused by new recording processes and inclusion of new offenses, with the underlying trend having changed little from the previous years.