Register
16:51 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A taxi drives past a branch of HSBC bank in London, Britain, February 9, 2015.

    Bankers Have Lost Interest in the UK, Don't Fear Withdrawal Symptoms

    © REUTERS/ Suzanne Plunkett
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 610

    In the wake of Theresa May's speech confirming Britain's secession from the EU will be of the "hard" variety, a number of major banks have announced they are reviewing their UK operations. Some have even confirmed they are relocating entire operations to the continent immediately. Will this trickle soon become a deluge?

    While Prime Minister May's oratory was intended to mollify the City of London, the reverse effect appears to have been achieved — unsurprisingly, as "Hard Brexit" means the loss of Britian's financial services "passport," which allows firms based in the UK to offer their services anywhere within the EU.

    With a "Norwayesque" relationship off the cards, Stuart Gulliver, chief executive of HSBC, said the bank was moving up to 1,000 employees to Paris forthwith.

    Goldman Sachs Group is also reported to be halving its London workforce, from 6,000 to 3,000. Swiss bank UBS said around 20% of its London workforce will be making a move at some point. JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon suggested to the UK business press that over 4,000 of the firm's staff, more than a quarter of its total UK workforce, could be transferred overseas.

    A businessmen walks past the entrance to a HSBC bank branch in London.
    © AFP 2016/ Justin Tallis
    A businessmen walks past the entrance to a HSBC bank branch in London.

    "It looks like there will be more job movement than we hoped for. We don't want to — it is not a threat — it is just a fact that we will have to accommodate the new requirements," Dimon is reported to have said.

    Nonetheless, some analysts are not grieving the prospect of an en-masse evacuation from the City of London. Laurie Macfarlane, economist at the New Economics Foundation, says a financial services flight represented a golden opportunity to right the imbalances and iniquities of the UK economy.

    "For too long the UK has been over-reliant on financial services, while whole regions have been left behind by a torrent of global forces and industrial decline. This has contributed towards growing regional divides and disenfranchisement, which played a role in the Brexit vote," Macfarlane told Sputnik.

    "There is therefore an urgent need to build a financial system that works for the long term interests of society — regardless of whether Brexit causes banks to leave or not. This should begin by transforming the taxpayer-owned RBS into a network of local banks which have a public interest mandate to promote local economic development, and create and retain wealth locally," Macfarlane added.

    However, others are less convinced such a migration will come to pass.

    William Wright, founder of think tank New Financial, says the wave of leaving declarations was unsurprising.

    "Anyone at all surprised at this news hasn't been paying attention to the banking world for the past year or more."

    "These aren't announcements — they're practical confirmations of what banks said prior to the referendum. This shouldn't be viewed as a mass exodus, with hundreds of firms and thousands of jobs leaving the UK entirely, either. Banks shifting some — emphasis on some — of their operations to other EU jurisdictions is simply a straightforward consequence of the UK exiting the single market," Wright told Sputnik.

    "Up to 20% of the work of investment banks and asset managers depends on passporting, so firms will need to move that chunk to another EU jurisdiction."

    A pedestrian shelters under an umbrella as she walks past a money exchange sign in central London, Britain January 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    Brexit: The 'Economic Cost' of Sterling's Surge in Value After UK PM's Speech

    Wright went on to explain that "Hard Brexit" would reduce the UK's share in some markets, but not significantly.

    "In many areas of financial markets, such as foreign exchange, derivatives and hedge funds, between two-thirds to three-quarters of the EU's financial activity takes place in the UK. Other financial centers in Europe, such as Dublin, Frankfurt, Luxembourg and Paris will take a few percent of those markets each, but London will not be displaced from its premier position in finance," he concluded.  

    While Wright may not be convinced of huge job losses in finance post-Brexit, others believe withdrawal with have a highly deleterious impact. Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who currently chairs meetings of Eurozone finance ministers, is among them.

    "Let's speak again in 20 years. Then England, will be back to where it was in the 1970s. Totally outdated, massive unemployment, totally impoverished," Dijsselbloem told local media January 18.

    Related:

    Brexit Means 'Hard' Brexit: Theresa May Calls for New Global Britain
    London's Brexit Strategy Looking 'Almost Like Hidden Trade War With Europe'
    Bank of England Governor: EU to Suffer Greater Losses From Brexit Than UK
    HSBC Chairman Says Bank to Relocate Activities to France or Ireland After Brexit
    Tags:
    Hard Brexit, post-Brexit, business confidence, banks, financial damage, relocation, employment, business, Britain's EU referendum, Brexit, JP Morgan Chase, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Jamie Dimon, Stuart Gulliver, Theresa May, City of London, Europe, Britain, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok