UK Labour Leader Slams Prime Minister for Plans to Turn UK Into 'Tax Haven'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May intends to make "tax haven" out of the United Kingdom, cut workers' rights and play up to the elites, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of UK Labour Party, said Thursday

"This week we heard the Prime Minister threaten to turn Britain into a tax haven, slashing corporate taxes and workers’ rights in an all-out race to the bottom… Theresa May’s vision for Brexit is now clear: a bargain basement Britain on the shores of Europe based on low pay and deregulation," Corbyn said, as quoted by his press office.

In her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, given earlier in the day, May stressed that the United Kingdom was open for foreign investment and business in general following its decision to leave the European Union.

The Labour leader also criticized the government for reducing workers' rights and failing to fund healthcare.

"This Conservative Government is backed to the hilt by wealthy elites, lines the pockets of its friends and resists all practical steps to make a fairer Britain work for all," Corbyn was quoted as saying.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum, as a result of which the country decided to leave the 28-nation bloc. According to the final results, some 52 percent of voters supported Brexit. Following the referendum, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that she intended to trigger Article 50 on exiting the European Union by the end of March 2017.