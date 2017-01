© Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko Gas Transit Through Ukraine Sinks Over Expanded Gazprom Access to Opal Pipeline - Naftogaz

–

DAVOS (Sputnik)Ukraine is ready to buy Russian gas and has sufficient funds to do so, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said Thursday.

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Sefcovic said the European Commission was in touch with both sides on the gas issue. Russia has indicated that it was ready to provide gas if needed. According to the official, Ukraine is ready to do it and has enough funds to do so.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!