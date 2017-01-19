Russian Programmer Detained in Spain Suspected of Bank Fraud - Spanish Police

–

MADRID (Sputnik)Spanish authorities detained Russian programmer Stanislav Lisov at the request of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on possible suspicion of bank fraud, a spokesperson at Spain's National Police Corps told RIA Novosti.

"I understand that we talking about bank fraud, something to do with economic crimes," the spokesperson said Thursday.

Lisov, 31, was detained at the airport in Barcelona last Friday, January 13, on a family vacation, Lisov's wife told the RT broadcaster earlier in the day. She said Spanish police officers told her the detention was carried out at the request of the FBI and Interpol.

