Russian Programmer Detained in Spain on Suspicion of Fraud

MADRID (Sputnik) — Spanish authorities detained Russian programmer Stanislav Lisov at the request of the US Department of Justice on suspicion of fraud and a decision on his extradition will be issued by the courts, the Spanish Civil Guard said Thursday.

Lisov, 31, was detained at the airport in Barcelona last Friday, January 13, on a family vacation, Lisov's wife told the RT broadcaster earlier in the day. She said Spanish police officers told her the detention was carried out at the request of the FBI and Interpol.

"We have detained the Russian citizen on the basis of an international arrest warrant at the US Department of Justice request. He was detained at El Prat Airport. He is suspected of fraud in the US," the Civil Guard spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

Without elaborating on the type of fraud Lisov is suspected of, the spokesperson said Spain's National Court will decide on the issue of his extradition.