UK Shadow Cabinet Members Considering Voting Against Brexit Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Several members of UK Labour shadow cabinet are considering voting against the government-proposed Brexit deal when it will be put before the parliament to vote for, local media reported Thursday.

"I’m concerned that if we wave article 50 through, my constituents will go crazy," one of the ministers told The Guardian, with another saying that "when the pain hits, as it will, and when people lose their jobs, you need to be on the right side of that. I don’t think we should vote to trigger article 50."

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the UK government would put the final Brexit deal up for a vote in both houses of parliament.

UK Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis said that the voting would not hinder the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, but that the government was looking to gain its support for the policy.

The United Kingdom held a referendum on June 23, 2016, deciding to leave the European Union. May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations, as well as negotiations on free trade with London's international partners.

