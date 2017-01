–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The ceremony was attended by the country's outgoing President Rosen Plevneliev and Vice President Margarita Popova, as well as other officials and representatives of the country's clergy, the BNT broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, Radev's inauguration will take place on Sunday.

Radev, a former air force commander and an independent candidate backed by the Socialist Party, won the Bulgarian presidential election on November 13, 2016 with some 60 percent of votes.

