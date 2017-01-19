Russian Diplomats Monitor FBI-Requested Detention of Programmer in Spain

MADRID (Sputnik) — Stanislav Lisov, 31, was detained at the airport in Barcelona last Friday, January 13, while the family was on vacation, Lisov's wife Darya told the RT broadcaster earlier in the day. She said Spanish police officers told her the detention was carried out at the request of the FBI and Interpol.

"The Spanish authorities formally notified the embassy of the detention of Russian citizen Lisov in Barcelona," an embassy spokesperson told RIA Novosti.

"Upon receipt of the information, embassy and Russian Consulate General in Barcelona officials established contact with the representatives of Spanish law enforcement agencies in order to protect the interests of the Russian citizen and to provide him with the necessary consular assistance," the diplomat said.

