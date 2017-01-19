NATO's Inefficiency Roots in Underinvestment in European Armies - EU Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, in an interview with The Times newspaper, US President-elect Donald Trump called NATO an "obsolete" organization, since it is not much engaged in countering terrorism, while its member countries' contributions are not efficient.

"The problem … is that European countries don’t invest enough in their own national armies. This leads to shortages in military capabilities within the alliance. I think that this European ‘underinvestment’ is mainly due to inefficiencies arising from the fact that we don’t cooperate enough," Vautmans said.

Vautmans added that increase in transnational military cooperation within Europe would enable investments to become more beneficial.

The politician also stressed the necessity to foster European military cooperation to make a step toward establishing a "European Army that can both operate on its own and within the Transatlantic framework."

© AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz French PM Calls for Creation of Independent European Defense System

On November 30, the European Commission proposed the creation of a new defense fund for military procurement and collaborative research as part of a wider EU defense strategy. The stated aim of the fund is to foster investment in research in innovative defense technologies, including electronics, encrypted software, metamaterials and robotics. The EU member states would also be able to borrow from the fund to buy military technology and equipment for their national armies.

On November 14, the European states agreed on a new plan on the EU security and defense, which excluded the creation of an EU army. According to the European Commission, the bloc is also set to allocate up to 90 million euros ($97 million) from its budget to defense research by 2020.

The discussions on Europe's defense have become more active following the victory of Trump in the US presidential election. During the presidential race Trump repeatedly said that the United States should decrease the support of other NATO member states and protect only those members of the alliance, who "fulfil their obligations" to Washington.

