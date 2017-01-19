Russian Programmer Detained in Spain at FBI’s Request - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Stanislav Lisov, 31, was detained on January 13, while the family was on vacation in Spain, Daria, his spouse, said.

"We were detained at the airport in Barcelona, when we came to return a rented car before flying out to Lyon, to continue our trip and visit friends. When we were getting out of the car, two police officers approached, showed us the badge and said they were detaining my husband," Darya Lisova said.

The Spanish police said that the detention was carried out at the request of FBI and Interpol, according to Lisova.

Stanislav is currently being held at the Brians prison in Martorell municipality in Catalonia. According to his wife, no official charges have been presented against Lisov.

The Spanish authorities have notified the Russian consulate General in Barcelona of the detention.

In December, US President Barack Obama's administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, which the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Russian officials have called the US hacking allegations absurd, noting they are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!