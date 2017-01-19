London Mayor on Brexit Talks: Bad Deal for UK Would Be Very Bad Deal for Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Khan made a statement in a message from the World Economic Forum in Davos published in the Evening Standard newspaper.

"If we fail to get a good deal it won’t just be Britain that pays the price — it will be all of Europe," he said. "So I’m here to ask business leaders from across the continent to help London make our case to European leaders. A bad deal for London would be a very bad deal for Europe."

He stressed that the hard Brexit deal would mean the loss of London, "the continent’s only truly global financial centre," for the European Union and it would affect the supply chains of companies and other sectors across Europe.

The mayor also added that thousands of jobs in the UK capital and across the country were dependent on the access to the EU single market.

On Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that the United Kingdom would not remain a member of the EU single market following Brexit, but instead would pursue bilateral free trade agreements with the bloc’s members.

The United Kingdom held a referendum on June 23, 2016, deciding to leave the European Union. May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations, as well as negotiations on free trade with London's international partners.

