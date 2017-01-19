Czech Republic to Boost Quota for Employment of Ukrainians in February - Reports

PRAGUE (Sputnik) – The number of Ukrainians who will be able to work in the Czech Republic will go up from 320 to 400 people starting from next month, the E15 financial daily said on Wednesday.

If the Czech government approves the foreign ministry’s proposal to increase the number of staff at the Consulate General of the Czech Republic in Lviv, Ukraine, the quota for Ukrainians working in the Czech Republic could increase to up to 800 people a month, E15 said.

Applications for Czech work permits are accepted by the Czech consulate in Lviv and are later considered by the Czech Interior Ministry.

In 2015, the Czech government approved measures to ease the process of employing Ukrainian nationals amid a shortage of qualified workers. The greatest demand is for drivers, welders and warehouse workers, amid others.

