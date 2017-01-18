Register
    British Celebrities Fear Mass Sex-Tape Release

    Welterweight boxing champion Amir Khan is the latest victim in a sex tape leak that has plagued several British celebrities in recent months.

    Footage of Khan engaging in a solo sex act from three years ago has surfaced online, leaked from Celebrity Busted. As the name suggests, Celebrity Busted leaks sex tapes online, featuring primarily male stars from the worlds of sport, reality television, and acting.

    The scheme is simple. Celebrity Busted hires a beautiful model to contact and flirt with a male celebrity. She arranges to have phone sex with him, then secretly records him in a compromising position over Skype. Celebrity Busted then uploads clips of the naked celeb onto their tumblr account, as well as pornography sites.

    Other British celebs falling prey to this scheme include Olympic medalists such as diver Chris Mears and gymnast Louis Smith, reality TV stars George Sampson (Britain's Got Talent), Calum Best (Celebrity Big Brother), Ben Cohen (Strictly Come Dancing), Sam Callahan (X Factor), and actors Shayne Ward (Coronation Street), and Kirk Norcross (The Only Way is Essex). 

    Khan is perhaps the best-known international star of the lot, as he was ranked one of the top-twenty boxers in the world in April 2016 by BoxRec and main-evented an HBO PPV in a loss to middleweight Canelo Álvarez a month later.

    Reality TV star and former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, arrives at the United States Courthouse.
    © AP Photo/ Chris O'Meara
    Gawker Media Declares Bankruptcy in Wake of Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Suit

    However, an anonymous source told The Sun that Celebrity Busted had been hacked. They had been sitting on the Khan footage for three years, but the hackers released the footage of Khan, along with several other celebrities. Celebrity Hacked confirmed on their Twitter account that the Shayne Ward leak was the doing of hackers.

    The source also said other stars, including "two of the BBC's household names, very well-known British movie and soap actors, and pop stars," also had compromising footage that could be leaked by the hackers in a possible counterpart to the 2014 leak of nude pictures of mostly female Hollywood stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Kirsten Dunst.

    Khan has not commented on the leak, nor has his wife, Faryal Makhdoom. The model and entrepreneur instead opted to post a photo of Khan with their two-year-old daughter Lamaisah on her Snapchat.

    Prior to the sex-tape leak, Khan was most recently in the news for highly publicized struggles between Makhdoom and his family. This came after Makhdoom claimed Khan's sister Tabinda grabbed her hair and slapped her when she was pregnant with Lamaisah. Khan's father Sajjad rebutted by saying Faryal was telling a "pack of lies" and suggesting that his son would soon divorce her.

    Tags:
    pornography, sex scandal, Skype, Great Britain
