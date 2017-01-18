Register
21:09 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A motorbike is driven past a mural on the Falls Road a day after Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness resigned, throwing the devolved joint administration into crisis, in Belfast Northern Ireland, January 10, 2017.

    'Hard Border' Brexit Fears Exposed Between Northern Ireland and the Republic

    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5321

    Newspaper headlines in London have been dominated by the UK Prime Minister's recent speech outlining her plans to leave the European single market,yet while fears are growing in the Republic of Ireland of a "hard border" with Northern Ireland.

    During her January 17 speech to Europe's press and politicians, Theresa May set Britain's Brexit agenda, choosing to remove the UK from Europe's single market, to make more way for her to control immigration numbers, opting out of Europe's freedom of movement principle.

    A pedestrian shelters under an umbrella as she walks past a money exchange sign in central London, Britain January 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    Brexit: The 'Economic Cost' of Sterling's Surge in Value After UK PM's Speech
    She also said that the "common travel area" between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland would remain a priority.

    The border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is the UK's only land border. Trade between the two countries is estimated to be worth around US$2.7 billion per year, according to a recent report by the Institute of Directors.

    Data from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) also reveals that more than half of Northern Ireland's exports went to the EU, accounting for US$3.69 billion in trade.

    Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) welcomed Theresa May's clarity on Britain's position — or lack of position — in the European single market and her plan for a Free Trade Agreement with the EU.

    "The DUP is committed to helping the Government in their Brexit plans and negotiations. We are well placed to do so," DUP MP Sammy Wilson said.

    ​This "Hard Brexit" decision however, has been cited as a "disaster" by Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson who said: 

    "A very hard Brexit will be a disaster for the north of Ireland. The freedom of movement of people and goods across Ireland is an absolute necessity," she said.

    Also reacting to the speech, Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd said: "Exiting the single European market, exiting the customs union, creates a hard border on the island of Ireland."

    "Her [May's] intentions to leave the Single European Market and her intentions to leave the customs union are going to have a detrimental impact on the economy in the north and across this island," Mr. O'Dowd added.

    Related:

    Battle Lines Drawn Up as Northern Ireland Prepares for Fresh Election
    British Gov't Fails to Uphold Northern Ireland Equal Rights Agreements
    May’s Hard Brexit Vision to Devastate N Ireland's Economy - SDLP Party Leader
    Tags:
    customs union, Hard Brexit, European single market, Brexit, border, trade, European Union, Theresa May, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok