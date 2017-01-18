EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Slams Johnson for Comment on EU Punishing UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Johnson criticized the idea of the European Union punishing the United Kingdom over Brexit "in the manner of some world war two movie."

"Yet more abhorrent & deeply unhelpful comments from @BorisJohnson which PM May should condemn," Verhofstadt wrote on his Twitter.

​Johnson's comment was aimed at French President Francois Hollande and his office's earlier suggestions that the United Kingdom could not expect a deal with the European Union that would be better than the membership.

The UK foreign minister's comments followed May's major speech on the government's Brexit plans delivered on Tuesday. The prime minister said the United Kingdom would not seek single market access, prioritize migration controls and pursue bilateral trade deals with Europe as well as non-European countries.