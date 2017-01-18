EU Needs Strong Independent Policy - Austrian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union should implement a strong policy, which should not depend on the situation in the United States, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday.

"I adhere to the opinion that the European Union needs a strong and independent policy without reference to a person, who is a president in Washington at any time," Kurz told the RT broadcaster.

He added that the relations between Washington and Brussels would be "good," but both the foreign and external EU policy should be independent.

Election of Donald Trump as the US president in November 2016 has raised concerns across Europe about the future of relations between Washington and Brussels, Several statements of the president-elect in regard to NATO and several aspects of European policy have been criticized by European officials, such as French President Francois Hollande and Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders.

In December 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that one of Europe's problems was lack of independent foreign policy, as it had transferred a part of its sovereignty to the United States.