US Sanctions Republika Srpska President for Obstructing Dayton Accords

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia condemns the introduction of sanctions against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik as a clear example of attempts by the outgoing US administration to hamper political settlement in the Balkans, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the United States sanctioned Dodik, the head of one of the two entities comprising Bosnia and Herzegovina, for blocking the Dayton Peace Accords.

"We decidedly condemn this biased step. We consider it further evidence of feverish attempts of outgoing administration of [President Barack] Obama to artificially complicate further international efforts in post-conflict settlement in the Balkans and in other regions," the statement read.