Merkel Offers Italy Assistance in Aftermath of New Quakes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel offered Italy help on Wednesday following a series of earthquakes that shook the country’s central region, months after deadly tremors.

Merkel offers aid in wake of 3 quakes in Central Italy Transport is affected Minor building damage https://t.co/qX8CqygEnr — Nina (@philcol23748800) 18 января 2017 г.

​"Our thoughts go to people that were hit by another earthquake, again in the same region. At that time, we offered our solidarity and help with building a hospital in Amatrice. I can imagine how horrible it is, and if Italy needs assistance and support we will stand by it," Merkel said in Berlin.

A quake in the central Italian town of Amatrice tore down homes and killed dozens. Earlier in the day, a 5.4-magnitude tremor was felt close to the mountainous area, followed by aftershocks. The Italian Red Cross said several buildings had collapsed.