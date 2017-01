ROME (Sputnik) — According to askanews agency, the move was motivated by the desire to guarantee the maximum safety to the population of those areas, which were devastated by earthquakes in August and October 2016 and have been rocked again.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) announced the last earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3 (a downgrade from previously stated magnitude of 5.6), the one before was 5.7 and the earliest one was 5.3.

The epicenter of the earthquake is reportedly about 62 miles to the east from Rome.

There have been no reports of victims or damages yet.