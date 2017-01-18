Sweden Considers Radical Islamists Attacks to Be Biggest 2017 Terror Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The attacks inspired by radical ideologies disseminated by such Islamist groups, such as Daesh and al-Qaeda, pose the largest terror threat to Sweden, the report said, as cited by The Local news website.

The report added that the attacks could be barely organized by the groups operating in the Middle East themselves, but could motivate local groups or individuals, who were considered to be even more dangerous, to carry out acts of violence.

European countries have been tightening their security measures in relation to series of terrorist attacks, including attacks in Paris on November 13, 2015 and in Berlin on December 19, 2016, claimed by the IS, outlawed in Russia and multiple other states.