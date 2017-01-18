Russian Expocentr Company Organizing Exposition of Russian Furniture in Cologne

The stand of domestic manufacturers of furniture is provided within an exposition of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and will unite the leading furniture companies of Russia.

Opening of the Russian exposition took place on January 17, 2017 with participation of Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov, the president of the Association of the furniture and woodworking industry of Russia Alexander Shestakov, the first Deputy General of Expocentr exhibition company Nikolay Gusev and others.

The Russian exhibitors represents to distributors, retailers, designers and other visitors the wide range of cabinet and upholstered furniture for all types of premises – drawing rooms, bedrooms, nurseries, halls, and also furniture for kitchen, office furniture, furniture accessories.

For participants of "IMM Cologne" and exhibitors of the Russian exposition the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation prepared the extensive business program including B2B format negotiations, the presentation of the companies.