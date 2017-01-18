Moscow Supports OSCE's Deepest Involvement in Donbas Settlement - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow favors the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) fullest possible participation in the Ukrainian crisis settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

"Russia and Austria [as OSCE chair] are convinced that the OSCE should remain an important platform for the discussion of approaches to all the key issues of European agenda. We are in favor, as well as Austria, of the fullest possible involvement of the OSCE's capabilities in order to facilitate Ukrainian crisis settlement," Lavrov told reporters at the joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz.

He added that both sides stressed the implementation of Minsk accords remained the only way for the political process.

Ukraine’s eastern regions have been in turmoil since April 2014 when the Ukrainian government launched a military offensive against militias in Donbas. A ceasefire deal was agreed in February 2015 with the help from Russia, France and Germany. The OSCE was tasked with overseeing the truce and has reported numerous violations on both sides.