Kiev's Blockade of East Ukraine Evidence of Kiev 'Giving Up' Donbass - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement comes as Ukrainian lawmaker Nadezhda Savchenko, who had been detained in Russia since mid-2014 until President Vladimir Putin pardoned her last May, said that Crimea would "have to be left out for some time" to resolve the Donbass conflict.
"Such an absolute blockade of these regions in terms of fulfilling social obligations in terms of paying pensions, providing infrastructure and so on rather suggests that Kiev is giving up Donbass itself," Peskov told reporters.
Peskov stressed that "Russia, as a guarantor country is doing everything possible to influence the parties to the conflict, and these are the regions of Donbass and Kiev — so that they fulfill their obligations."
"Russia is doing its best to contribute to this internal Ukrainian settlement," he said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete After Friday, Ukraine have lost all their buddies, with influence, in Washington DC. No more money and no more friends. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A lot of rifles will have to be returned to the armories, but a lot of mothers of demoralized conscripted young men right out of their classrooms, off busses, out of night clubs and marketplaces, will be happy to see their own families united. I want Trump to stomp on Porky's soft members when he shows up and pronounce him "Ichabod", as the result of the mess he has made. And make him use the elevator in Trump Tower that runs all the way to the sub basement without any stops in between. Strip the SOB of his pride.
anne00marie
marcanhalt