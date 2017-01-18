Register
13:34 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Participants hold a British Union flag and an EU flag during a pro-EU referendum event at Parliament Square in London.

    London's Brexit Strategy Looking 'Almost Like Hidden Trade War With Europe'

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 28311

    British Prime Minister Theresa May said that London will try to broker a free trade agreement with the European Union once the UK withdraws from the bloc, but Brussels is unlikely to accept this proposal since it resembles a "hidden trade war," Professor Panicos Demetriades told Sputnik.

    "When it comes to the free trade agreement that she has talked about, basically there is some inconsistency there in the sense that we do want to have access to Europe and free trade with Europe, but we don't want to have the customs union agreement. We want to have our own external tariffs with the rest of the world. That seems like 'half in, half out' to me. And I am not sure at all that Europe will buy that," he said. "It's almost like a hidden trade war with Europe."

    A person holds European country flags in an hand and a United Kingdom flag in another.
    © AFP 2016/ Philippe Huguen
    Over Half of Britons Support UK Leaving EU Single Market - Poll
    On Tuesday, Theresa May said that her government will try to achieve "the greatest possible access" to the European market by pursuing a "new comprehensive, bold and ambitious" free trade deal with the EU. The prime minister outlined a 12-point plan which will see the fifth largest economy in the world and the second largest economy in the union divorce the EU in what has become known as the "hard Brexit."  

    On June 23, 2016 the UK held a nationwide referendum, with the majority of voters opting to leave the European Union.

    Hard Brexit
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Podvitski
    Hard Brexit

    "The whole logic of having the common external tariff is that we agree how we trade with the rest of the world. So you can't really be in, trading freely with us, and then going and striking deals with the rest of the world," the analyst explained. "I just can't believe that Europe will buy that. And, yes, maybe we want that, but we are not likely to get it."

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    Trump’s Cat Among European Pigeons
    Professor Demetriades, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus and a former member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, said that May's speech provided more clarity as to what Britain is trying to achieve.

    "There is a bit more clarity now as to Britain's intentions. But I would like to underline intentions there. Intentions is what Britain wants, but the question marks still remains what Britain will get out of the negotiating process," he said.

    Professor Demetriades further said that May has done "a good job" in terms of putting a "very good spin" on Brexit since she appeared to be in favor of free trade, but in fact sounded protectionist.

    May gave "a trade war type of speech," he added, saying that what she meant was that the UK "will do what's best" for the country. "What if the others retaliate and do what's best for them? And then you retaliate again and do what's best for you. That's a trade war basically, right?" he observed.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Brexit Takes Place Even If Parliament Votes Against It - Brexit Secretary
    'Where Is the Give for All the Take?' EU Figures Coy on UK's Brexit Plans
    Hard Brexit Threatens to Be Catastrophic for UK - Scottish First Minister
    Berlin Welcomes May’s 'Sketchy' Brexit Plan - Steinmeier
    Tags:
    Free Trade Agreement, trade war, Hard Brexit, Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok