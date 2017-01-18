French Ex-Prime Minister Unlikely to Win in Second Round of Socialist Primaries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll by BVA and Salesforce, Valls is expected to win 48 percent of votes against 52 percent of his opponent, who could be either ex-Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg or Benoit Hamon, a former education minister.

At the same time, Valls is seen winning the first round of the primaries with 34 percent of votes.

The poll was carried out among 10,000 people from January 13 to 16.

