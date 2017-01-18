Italy Sentences 2 Former South American Leaders in Absentia to Life Imprisonment

ROME (Sputnik) – The court sentenced on Tuesday in absentia eight people including ex-leader of Bolivia Luis Garcia Meza and former head of Peru Francisco Morales Bermudez, the Rai News broadcaster reported.
In 1970s — 1980s six South American countries – Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay – were engaged in the Operation Condor, which implied mass repressions against opposition.
Garcia Meza, aged 87, is now serving a 30-year sentence in Bolivia while Peruvian authorities are investigating alleged crimes against humanity of 95-year-old Morales Bermudez.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sounds like Pope Francis is taking care of any character witnesses against his role in the deaths of many of Argentinians by right wing squads, This is a story in itself and needs to be investigated. In short, he has blood on his hands during Operation Condor.
