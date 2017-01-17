Register
23:54 GMT +3
17 January 2017
    German army tanks line up during the course of the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland, June 2015. The German military has seen an increase in deployments for exercises in Eastern Europe and on Russia's borders since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2014.

    French PM Calls for Creation of Independent European Defense System

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve called Tuesday for the establishment of a European defense system to guarantee Europe’s independence in the light of US President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of NATO.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, in an interview with The Times newspaper, Trump called NATO an "obsolete" organization, since it is not much engaged in countering terrorism, while its member countries' contributions are not efficient.

    "European defense with European means, European investments, European power projection capacity is necessary to provide the European Union … with independence," Cazeneuve said, answering questions to the government at the National Assembly meeting.

    US military vehicles make their way on an army training camp near Brueck, northeastern Germany, on January 11, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ralf Hirschberger / dpa
    US Plans of Large-Scale Deployments of Troops in Europe 'Initiating New Arms Race' - Moscow
    Cazeneuve added that independent Europe could uphold its principles, values and identity.

    Commenting on Trump’s interview, French President Francois Hollande said Europe intended to continue cooperating with NATO and did not need any advice on its actions from abroad.

    Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump called into question the viability of NATO, the disproportionate US financial contribution to the alliance and Washington’s pledge to defend NATO’s members as per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty that established the alliance in 1949.

    No Guarantee of US Support: Calls for 'Pragmatic Empowerment' of EU Defense
    Amsterdam to Block EU-Ukraine Deal Unless Defense, EU Membership Off Table
    NATO Chief Admits 'Questions' Remain Over 'Complementary' EU Defense Plan
    defense system, Prime Minister, EU, Bernard Cazeneuve, France
      Nam
      "European" and "independent" in the same sentence : D
      marcanhalt
      France, who could not win an 1100 year war with England, when it could have only taken 300 of those years, is calling for a defense shield. Sorry, but when I think of one million of them laying down their weapons within 6 months of the second world war, I can hardly be impressed. Call me when one of them can wash his own a$$ in a pile of snow.
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

