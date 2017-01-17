MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Protecting civilian population of Donetsk and Luhansk territories still is the main priority of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group Martin Sajdik said in the wake of the meeting of the TCG and its working groups.

"Disengagement of forces and hardware, the ceasefire as well as the security situation near crossing points have also been among the subjects of today’s debate. This proves that the protection of civilians is a key priority of our work," Sajdik said in Minsk on Monday, as cited by the OSCE website.

Speaking of the ceasefire that came into effect on December 24 Sajdik underlined that there have been some violations, "including with heavy weapons proscribed by the Minsk Agreements". However, he added that the number of attacks was less than in the previous period in December 2016.

He underlined that humanitarian issues are also of high importance to Sebastian Kurz, the new OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and the Foreign Minister of Austria. Sajdik added that Kurz, who was in Kiev, has already visited the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine in January and was now planning to visit Moscow.

Sajdik also expressed his satisfaction with the fact that water and electricity deliveries in certain areas of Luhansk region have been resumed, but stressed that a sustainable coordination mechanism for the deliveries is still needed.

The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine is a group of representatives from Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE that has been formed as a means to facilitate a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The eastern part of Ukraine, including the Luhansk region, has been in turmoil since April 2014, when Kiev authorities launched a military operation against local militia in Donbas.

