20:52 GMT +317 January 2017
    Ukraine and EU

    Bern to Provide Visa-Free Regime to Kiev After EU Step - Poroshenko’s Office

    © Flickr/ European Parliament
    Europe
    0 7611

    Swiss authorities are ready to ease visa restrictions for Ukraine's nationals after the European Union lifts visas for the citizens of the Eastern European country, press service of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's administration said in a Tuesday statement.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Poroshenko held a meeting with his Swiss counterpart Doris Leuthard within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Swiss Davos.

    "The parties agreed that Switzerland would provide the visa-free regime for Ukrainians immediately after the adoption of respective decision by the EU," the statement said.

    The EU-Ukraine dialogue on visa liberalization was launched in 2008, while in November 2010 the European Union proposed Kiev an action plan for granting visa-free regime. The European Commission confirmed that Ukraine met all necessary conditions in December 2015. According to diplomatic sources, Ukraine could be granted visa-free regime in early spring of 2017.

    In December 2016, the European Council, the European Parliament and the European Commission reached an agreement on an emergency suspension mechanism to be triggered in case of overwhelming migration. Such an agreement has been among the conditions raised by the council for the liberalization of the visa regime for Ukraine and Georgia.

