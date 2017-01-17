Russia-Slovenia Trade Turnover Reaching $2.1Bln Possible - Slovenian Deputy PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The trade turnover between Slovenia and Russia, which currently amounts to about one billion euros ($1,07 billion), may double, Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Dejan Zidan told Sputnik.

“Our cooperation and relations in the economic sphere, they leave much to be desired. Now the trade turnover between our countries is about 1 billion euros. Well, I think that we can afford to set the ambitious goals that the trade turnover could become about 2 billion euros,” Zidan said.

Zidan called cooperation in economic sphere one of three components of the Slovenian-Russian relations along with good relations at the political level and cooperation in the fields of science, scientific research and education.

The deputy prime minister stressed that that the intensity of relations between Russia and Slovenia during the whole time did not stop and that his visit is aimed to accelerate mutual cooperation.

Zidan arrived in Moscow on Monday for a two-day visit, heading an economic delegation and accompanied by representatives of scientific institutions. The purpose of the trip is a further acceleration and expansion of economic and other types of cooperation with Russia in the field of agriculture, forestry and nutrition. The visit is also meant to make final preparation for the visit of Slovenian President Borut Pahor to Russia in February.