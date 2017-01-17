Register
17 January 2017
    European Parliament's presidential candidates (L-R) Guy Verhofstadt, Gianni Pittella and Antonio Tajani attend a debate organized by the political news organization POLITICO in Brussels, Belgium January 11, 2017.

    EU Parliament Rocked by Presidency Power Struggle as Verhofstadt Flip-Flops

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Members of the European Parliament have begun the process of electing a new president after a last minute deal brokered by ex-Belgian PM Guy Verhofstadt in a bid to split the two groups who have dominated the presidency for decades.

    The election of the president of the European Parliament has descended into political farce over recent weeks, following the breakdown in the agreement by the two majority parties to share the presidency on a rotating basis — which has been the case since 1979, with the exception of one five-year parliament.

    The European People's Party (EPP) and the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) have been in "grand coalition" for years, agreeing to work together on the work of the parliament in return for sharing the presidency between them. 

    The president in the first half of the current parliament, which began in 2014, was the S&D's Martin Schulz, whose role should have passed to the EPP group. However, the S&D group president, the Italian politician, Gianni Pittella put himself forward for the presidency, threatening the collapse of the "grand coalition."

    ​The EPP group, December 13, voted for another Italian — the former EU Commissioner and one of the 14 vice-presidents of the parliament, Antonio Tajani — to stand for the presidency against Pittella.

    Verhoftsadt Stands… Stands Down

    Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Guy Verhofstadt, addresses the media during a media conference called 'Russia after the elections - An evaluation of democracy and the rule of law in Putin's Russia' at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, March 6, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Yves Logghe
    Former Belgian PM Verhofstadt Announces European Parliament Presidency Bid

    Then, the leader of the third largest party, the Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Verhofstadt threw his hat in the ring, although his chances were dealt a blow over the botched potential tie-up with the Italian Five Star Movement, led by Beppe Grillo. 

    Critics said the deal between the pro-European ALDE group and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement — which wants a referendum on Italy's membership of the euro — was flawed.

    "There is insufficient common ground to proceed with the request of the Five Star Movement to join the ALDE Group. There remain fundamental differences on key European issues," Verhofstadt admitted.

    However, at the eleventh hour, Verhofstadt announced that ALDE and EPP had formed a pro-European coalition, in an attempt to broker a new power-sharing deal rocking the previous tie-up between the EPP and the S&D group.

    ​He then announced he would be withdrawing from the presidency race, leaving the way open for Tajani, whose EPP group would be backed by ALDE votes and other minority parties, in an attempt to freeze out the S&D bid.

    "This is a first important step in the construction of a pro-European coalition to reform and strengthen our union, which is absolutely necessary. With Trump, with Putin, with many other challenges Europe faces, it is key we cooperate to reform our Union," Verhoftsadt said.

    With voting still underway — at the time of writing — Tajani was leading after the second ballot, with 287 votes against Pittella's 200.

    ​The other candidates are: Eleonora Forenza, European United Left-Nordic Green Left Group (Italy); Jean Lambert, Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance (UK); Laurenţiu Rebega, Europe of Nations and Freedom Group (Romania); and Helga Stevens, European Conservatives and Reformists Group (Belgium).

