Brexit Means 'Hard' Brexit: Theresa May Calls for New Global Britain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A hard Brexit could be a catastrophic failure for the United Kingdom, the direction for the United Kingdom leaving the European Union set out by the UK prime minister is not in Scotland’s national interests, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Tuesday.

"Scotland did not vote for the direction set out in the Prime Minister’s speech today – and it is not in our national interests. For all her warm words, it is now clear that the UK is heading for a hard Brexit, which threatens to be economically catastrophic," Sturgeon said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her proposals for leaving the European Union, including leaving the EU single market and controlling immigration.