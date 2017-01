© AFP 2016/ Kirsty Wigglesworth Brexit Means 'Hard' Brexit: Theresa May Calls for New Global Britain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rudd said one of the reasons the United Kingdom was leaving the European Union's single market was because it "will be having control over EU immigration in a way we haven’t had before."

"We are looking at a range of different options and we will be coming forwards with our options over the coming months as part of the negotiations," she told Sky News.

Prime Minister Theresa May delivered her much-anticipated speech on Brexit outlining the nation’s negotiating priorities for talks with the European Union. She stressed London wanted to guarantee the rights of its nationals residing in the European Union as early as it could.