President Dodon Says Wants Moldova to be Observer at Russia-Led EAEU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Tuesday he would want his country to become an observer at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and may consider scrapping Moldova's association agreement with the EU.

"I came forward with an initiative today to sign a framework memorandum on [Moldova's] cooperation with the EAEU…I asked President Vladimir Putin to consider the possibility of Moldova becoming an observer at the Eurasian Economic Commission in the EAEU," Dodon said following talks with Putin in Moscow.

Dodon stressed that Moldova's association agreement with the European Union, signed in 2014, had failed to meet the expectations and led to the loss of the country's share on the Russian market and the drop in exports volume to the EU.

"I do not rule out that following the next parliamentary elections it will be the position of the parliamentary majority…to scrap this deal, and I will support this position," the Moldovan president said..