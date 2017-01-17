New Portuguese Navy Commander Hints at 'Russian Submarines Threat'

Recently, the Portuguese newspaper Expresso reported on the inauguration ceremony of new Commander of the Portuguese Navy Vice-Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo.
The article also cited military sources reporting "dangerously increased activities" of Russian submarines near Portugal’s territorial waters.
According to the article, the new commander warned about such underwater threats and said that the navy should be prepared for such situations.
Nelson Francisco During, editor-in-chief of the defense-themed website Defensa.net, underscored that the remark of the new Portuguese naval commander did not point to the "Russian threat."
"The new commander is just reviving some of historic issues. He mentioned the threat from submarines but he didn’t say it was Russian submarines," he told Sputnik Brazil.
"As a member of NATO, Portugal traditionally conducted anti-submarines activities in the region. It is the guardian of the Strait of Gibraltar and the Azores. This is why the commander mentioned the submarine threat among others," Düring said.
The expert also explained the reasons behind the "increased activities" of Russian submarines in the region.
"Russia’s recent activities near Portugal’s territorial waters is related to escorting Russian naval ships coming to the Mediterranean or returning to their bases in northern Russia. Usually, they are escorted by submarines. And that’s all about Russian submarines there," he concluded.
