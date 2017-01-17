Register
17:52 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Libya former rebels' Tripoli military commander Abdel Hakim Belhaj delivers his speech during a gathering against ousted Moammar Gadhafi on the Green Square renamed Martyrs Square in Tripoli, Libya, Friday, Sept. 9, 2011.

    'We Enter a Trump Era With No One Held to Account': UK to Be Sued Over Rendition

    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10121

    Human rights campaigners have praised the UK Supreme Court's decision to allow Libyan dissidents kidnapped in a joint US-UK operation to sue the British government, saying the stance against rendition is timely, given threats made by incoming US President Donald Trump to revive torture practices.

    The Supreme Court's ruling paves the way for former Libyan rebel Abdel Hakim Belhaj and his wife, Fatima Bouchar, to take legal action against the UK government, its intelligence agencies, then Foreign Secretary Jack Straw and Sir Mark Allen, a senior MI6 official, for their involvement in the couple's abduction in 2004.

    After being arrested in Malaysia in March 2004, the pair were flown by the CIA to Muammar Gaddafi's Libya, where they were held in prison.

    ​Belhaj alleges that he was brutally beaten and tortured during his six years in Libyan prisons, while Bouchar — who was pregnant at the time of abduction — also claimed she was abused during her time in custody.

    Abdelhakim Belhaj
    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori, File
    Abdelhakim Belhaj

    The UK is accused of informing US authorities of the couple's whereabouts in Asia, with Allen, the former director of counterterrorism at MI6, sending a letter to Moussa Koussa, the then-head of the Libyan intelligence agency, in March 2004.

    ​The letter read: "Most importantly, I congratulate you on the safe arrival of Abu Abd Allah Sadiq [Abdul Hakim Belhaj]. This was the least we could do for you and for Libya to demonstrate the remarkable relationship we have built over the years. I am so glad. I was grateful to you for helping the officer we sent out last week."

    Handcuffed
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Political Interference? UK Challenged Over Role in Libyan Rendition Prosecution
    In trying to prevent legal action from being taken against it on the matter, the UK government tried to claim "state immunity" for their actions in relation to the case, however this was rejected unanimously by the Supreme Court's seven judges, who said any claims of British complicity should be heard in UK courts.

    Trump and Torture: 'The Stakes Couldn't Be Higher'

    Human rights campaigners say the fact the UK could be sued for its actions in relation to the rendition is hugely significant, particularly given that incoming US President Donald Trump — who is scheduled to be inaugurated January 20 — has previously promised to revive the country's torture program, speaking in support of bringing back waterboarding "and a hell of a lot worse."

    "In 72 hours, a would-be torturer will take the reins of Earth's most powerful security state. So this case isn't 'just' about history — the stakes couldn't be higher," said Cori Crider, a lawyer for the rendition victims from human rights organization Reprieve, arguing it may serve as a deterrent for future cooperation of a similar nature.

    ​"We enter the Trump era with not a soul held to account for Britain's past role in rendition. No official has condemned Trump's torture boasts. Our intelligence agencies may well be pressured to help America torture again… The [UK] government bought years of delay by wasting hundreds of thousands of pounds on this appeal, when a simple apology would have closed the case. Theresa May should apologize to this family, draw a line in the sand against torture, and restore British honor once and for all."

    Questions Over UK Rendition Complicity

    The ruling has once again raised questions over the close relationship between US and UK intelligence agencies during the CIA's post-9/11 rendition program, which saw numerous terror suspects abducted and tortured without charge.

    Former Labor MP Jack Straw
    © AFP 2016/ Leon Neal
    Former Labor MP Jack Straw

    Despite evidence of Allen's role in the rendition of Belhaj and Bouchar, the UK has never publicly acknowledged its role in the US' rendition program under former President George W. Bush, with former foreign secretary Jack Straw, then-serving under Prime Minister Tony Blair, denying such involvement in an address to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on December 13, 2005.

    "Unless we all start to believe in conspiracy theories and that the officials are lying, that I am lying, that behind this there is some kind of secret state which is in league with some dark forces in the United States …There is simply no truth in the claims that the United Kingdom has been involved in rendition full stop, because we never have been," Jack Straw said.

    Any efforts to sue UK officials may place strain on transatlantic security and intelligence operation, particularly given Trump's bullish rhetoric on the matter.

    Belhaj and Bouchar have both offered to drop their legal claims against the UK government in return for an apology and a token payment of £1 (US$1,23) from each of the defendants.

    Related:

    Libyan Rebel Leader Wins Right to Sue Former UK Foreign Secretary
    Political Interference? UK Challenged Over Role in Libyan Rendition Prosecution
    UK's Straw Trying to 'Re-Write History' Over British Rendition Complicity
    CIA Yet to Hold Anyone Criminally Accountable for Torture Program
    Tags:
    legal action, Violence, rendition program, US torture program, anti-terror campaign, terror, UK Supreme Court, Reprieve, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), MI6, Cori Crider, Sir Mark Allen, Fatima Bouchar, Abdul-Hakim Belhaj, Jack Straw, Muammar Gaddafi, Libya, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok