Some 180 Migrants Die in Saturday Shipwreck in Mediterranean

ROME (Sputnik) — On Saturday, a boat carrying dozens of undocumented migrants capsized 30 miles off the Libyan coast. After the shipwreck Italian media reported that there were up to 110 people aboard and only four had been rescued.

"Testimonies gathered from survivors by IOM staff confirm that about 180 #migrants died in the shipwreck occurred last Saturday @UNmigration," Flavio Di Giacomo said on his Twitter account.

Europe has been beset by a massive refugee crisis , with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing their crisis-torn home countries in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty.

The majority of them cross the Mediterranean Sea and arrive in the European Union using southern EU nations as transit points. According to the IOM, a total of 2,876 migrants and refugees have entered Europe by sea since beginning of 2017, arriving mostly in Greece and Italy. The number of deaths at sea is currently estimated at over 200.