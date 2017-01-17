Moldova Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia - President

© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov Russia Hopes to Develop Constructive Ties With Bulgaria, Moldova

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Dodon started a three-day visit to the Russian capital at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agenda of the visit involves a number of meetings with the Russian leadership and discussions of bilateral cooperation.

"We are committed to conducting a constructive dialogue [with Russia], we are pragmatic, we understand that we have a real chance to solve or start settlement of several problems," Dodon said at the meeting with Valentina Matvienko, the speaker of the Russian upper house of parliament.

He added that the ongoing visit was the first one conducted by a Moldovan president since 2008 and expressed hope that Moscow and Chisinau would successfully cooperate in future.

During his election campaign Dodon stressed the need to improve Chisinau's relations with Moscow, especially in the economic sphere, and even suggested that once he becomes president Moldova would hold a referendum on whether the country should withdraw from the 2014 political and trade agreement with the European Union and instead join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Community.

