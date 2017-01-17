Body of Fourth Turkish Cargo Plane Crew Member Found in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — The Emergencies Ministry said on Monday that three crew members died and one survived as a result of the crash.

© Sputnik/ Tabyldy Kadyrbekov Kyrgyzstan’s Prosecutors Open Criminal Probe Into Turkish Cargo Jet Crash

"Rescuers discovered at the crash site the body of the fourth Turkish crew member," the representative said.

The Boeing 747, operated by ACT Airlines, crashed into homes near Manas airport close to Bishkek, where it was supposed to make a stopover. The Kyrgyz authorities said up to 37 people had died. The Kyrgyz president ordered a thorough probe into the tragedy, which has been reportedly blamed on dense fog.