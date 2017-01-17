Global Leaders to Discuss World’s Future, Populism Rise at Davos Economic Forum

In tune with the zeitgeist, Davos 2017 will run under the theme "Responsive and responsible leadership," dwelling on the ways to reverse the tide of growing protectionism and populism, revive economic growth and reform market capitalism.
Humanitarian challenges, primarily is Syria, expectations on the upcoming Trump’s presidency, refugee crisis and the global terror threat are also to rank high at this year’s WEF.
Some 3,000 participants from over 100 countries are due to take part. The conference is going to be the most diverse ever, according to the organizers, as one third of participants will be outside business and government.
It will be the first time the Chinese head of state attends the forum.
Xi is expected to continue his mission of presenting China as a champion of globalization and the key actor in shaping global economic order, which he started already in Peru at APEC summit in November, just after Trump, who promised to hike tariffs against China, won.
Davos 2017 will end just as Trump takes office on January 20.
The first WEF Annual Meeting was held in 1971. In 1988, signing of the Davos Declaration between Turkey and Greece allowed the two nations to avoid the war. In 1992, a recently liberated Nelson Mandela shook hands in Davos with the then South African president, which became a key moment in the end of apartheid era. In 2002, the WEF annual meeting was held in New York as a solidarity gesture after 9/11 attacks.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Shades of Bilderberger, but with a more open format to the press and the reason for their meeting. Since who knows when, it has always been the elite, the professional 'thinkers' and politicians against the "WE the people...". The former have their seeding in the 'color of the law', while the latter are dependent on natural law. You can get redress under the natural law if you know how to 'color' it and that pisses off more judges than you know. As long as "WE the people" are here, the elitists will have their freedoms as well. "WE" would all sleep better, however, if we know that they felt and acted the same way. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why is populism being portrayed as something hazardous? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete In tune with the zeitgeist, Davos 2017 will run under the theme "Responsive and responsible leadership," dwelling on the ways to reverse the tide of growing protectionism and populism, revive economic growth and reform market capitalism. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Populism is in essence a follower of fashion with a ideological understanding of why they follow that fashion, which means there not leading the way to a better future just following in whatever path the elite allow us to go down. I say F#$K you elite pi## off. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, This is not populism at its grassroots. This is the political definition of something other than grassroots. There, I have given you the same clue twice now. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88, This is not even close to what it is. Hint: agrarian/.
marcanhalt
jas
pop·u·lism (pŏp′yə-lĭz′əm)
n.
1.
a. A political philosophy supporting the rights and power of the people in their struggle against the privileged elite.
b. The movement organized around this philosophy.
www.thefreedictionary.com/populism
ivanwa88
How negative is that? what possible good is a agenda that seeks to diminish an increase in responsible thinking that demands human rights for all work for all and a Government that cares about its nation and that does not seek to interfere and harm other peaceful nations why on earth would they seek to reverse that movement.
Worse stand there and glorify that stance blatantly might I say. Nothing positive or good is likely to emerge except tactics and strategies to feed "circus and loaves of bread to the slaves".
This packaging which infuriates me the use of 'populism' is so lame as it is intended to be a psychological trap as the mear connotation of being labelled 'sheep' is designed to turn forward thinkers and real humans off.
Once upon a time they were called revolutionaries? or simply moral and just leaders of humanity.
ivanwa88
marcanhaltin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
marcanhaltin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)