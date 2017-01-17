Register
    Ukraine's Poroshenko, OSCE Chairman Discuss Situation in Donbass

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko held a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, the current chairman of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and discussed the situation in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbass, the president's press service said Monday.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — According to the press service, Poroshenko welcomed the Austrian intention to enhance technical capabilities of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission operating in the conflict torn region to oversee the ceasefire and the implementation of the Minsk accords.

    During the meeting, Poroshenko said that the settlement in Donbas, required the whole potential of the OSCE.

    "In this context, further consideration of the issue of deployment of the OSCE armed police mission in the region initiated by the German chairmanship has the key importance," the press service said.

    Boxes containing signatures of Ukrainian people in support of the referendum on Ukraine's accession to the NATO system of collective security, outside the President's Administration building.
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Ukraine a NATO Member-State? Don't Hold Your Breath
    According to the press service, Poroshenko urged Kurz to respond "by all possible means" to the violation of rights of Ukrainian citizens in the "occupied territories by Moscow" and facilitate liberation of political prisoners "illegally detained by Russia" and hostages in Donbas.

    The eastern part of Ukraine has been in turmoil since April 2014, when Kiev authorities launched a military operation against local militia in Donbas. In February 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in Minsk. An OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has been operational in the region to oversee the ceasefire and the implementation of the agreement.

    The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, an all-for-all prisoner exchange and constitutional reforms, which would give a special status to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics. Both sides of the conflict, however, have been constantly accusing each other of violations of the agreement.

     

      anne00marie
      Another article that you comes straight out of the Western media. What on earth is happening with Sputnik, I used to enjoy coming to the site, now it is just Western PR Management rubbish.
      marcanhaltin reply toanne00marie(Show commentHide comment)
      anne00marie, Amen and Amen! I have been taken to task by "The Redactors" of Sputnik, and I admit that is their right. However, when you find you are being censored for "disrespect", simply for questioning their direction, you already know you are not dealing with a "free" press. Oops! There I went and said it again. Be that as it may, there is a tug-o-war going on here that is ever so slight to realize while giant 6th grade brains are exhibiting a fondness for not being able to read, first. I see the drift, and it appears to be one of softening the tone so that they are not so villified by the western mind in Congress or the intelligence community.
