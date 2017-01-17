Ukraine's Poroshenko, OSCE Chairman Discuss Situation in Donbass

KIEV (Sputnik) — According to the press service, Poroshenko welcomed the Austrian intention to enhance technical capabilities of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission operating in the conflict torn region to oversee the ceasefire and the implementation of the Minsk accords.

During the meeting, Poroshenko said that the settlement in Donbas, required the whole potential of the OSCE.

"In this context, further consideration of the issue of deployment of the OSCE armed police mission in the region initiated by the German chairmanship has the key importance," the press service said.

According to the press service, Poroshenko urged Kurz to respond "by all possible means" to the violation of rights of Ukrainian citizens in the "occupied territories by Moscow" and facilitate liberation of political prisoners "illegally detained by Russia" and hostages in Donbas.

The eastern part of Ukraine has been in turmoil since April 2014, when Kiev authorities launched a military operation against local militia in Donbas. In February 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in Minsk. An OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has been operational in the region to oversee the ceasefire and the implementation of the agreement.

The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, an all-for-all prisoner exchange and constitutional reforms, which would give a special status to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics. Both sides of the conflict, however, have been constantly accusing each other of violations of the agreement.

