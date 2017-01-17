Register
04:12 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    People hold signs with the image of Andrzej Rzeplinski, head of Poland's Constitutional Court, as they take part in demonstration in front of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw, Poland December 18, 2016.

    Polish FM Denies Country Having Issues With Constitutional Tribunal

    © REUTERS/ Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 4710

    Poland no longer has any issues with the Constitutional Tribunal, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Monday, commenting on the critical assessment of the situation in the country by the head of the Venice Commission.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, President of the Council of Europe’s advisory panel known as the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio said he was "worried about the worsening situation within the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland", adding that Poland is making attempts to make the Tribunal act in accordance with the will of political majority.

    "I heard nothing of any problem with the Constitutional Tribunal. The case is closed. Maybe, the President of the Venice Commission was reading old newspapers, had old information, didn't know about how the things changed for the better," Waszczykowski said in Brussels, as cited by the PAP agency.

    The minister added that in February Poland would send the European Commission its reply at the recommendations regarding the constitutional crisis in the country issued in December 2016. According to Waszczykowski, the possibility of sanctions being imposed on Poland because of failing to follow these recommendations is not considered.

    Journalists take Poland to Court
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel
    Poland Dismisses 'Groundless' EU Threats Over Constitution Crisis
    In 2015, the Polish government adopted a number of controversial laws on police, media and court including one that might influence the independence of the Constitutional Tribunal Judges.

    On January 13, 2016, the European Commission decided to embark on a dialog with Warsaw to prevent Poland from violating the European standards. In case the dialog does not have desirable results, Poland risks being deprived from the right to vote in the EU Council of Ministers

    The Venice Commission, which is an advisory body of the Council of Europe authorized to assist countries in constitutional affairs and improve democratic institutions, was visiting Poland on September 12-13, 2016.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Poland’s Ruling Party Ready to Consider Opposition's Draft Budget Amendments
    EU Commission Gives Poland 2 Months to Implement Proposals on Constitution Court
    Poland's Supreme Court Upholds Refusal to Extradite Film Director Polanski to US
    Tags:
    judge, crisis, Poland's Constitutional Court, Witold Waszczykowski, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok