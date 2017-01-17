Polish FM Denies Country Having Issues With Constitutional Tribunal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, President of the Council of Europe’s advisory panel known as the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio said he was "worried about the worsening situation within the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland", adding that Poland is making attempts to make the Tribunal act in accordance with the will of political majority.

"I heard nothing of any problem with the Constitutional Tribunal. The case is closed. Maybe, the President of the Venice Commission was reading old newspapers, had old information, didn't know about how the things changed for the better," Waszczykowski said in Brussels, as cited by the PAP agency.

The minister added that in February Poland would send the European Commission its reply at the recommendations regarding the constitutional crisis in the country issued in December 2016. According to Waszczykowski, the possibility of sanctions being imposed on Poland because of failing to follow these recommendations is not considered.

In 2015, the Polish government adopted a number of controversial laws on police, media and court including one that might influence the independence of the Constitutional Tribunal Judges.

On January 13, 2016, the European Commission decided to embark on a dialog with Warsaw to prevent Poland from violating the European standards. In case the dialog does not have desirable results, Poland risks being deprived from the right to vote in the EU Council of Ministers

The Venice Commission, which is an advisory body of the Council of Europe authorized to assist countries in constitutional affairs and improve democratic institutions, was visiting Poland on September 12-13, 2016.

