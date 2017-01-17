Estonian, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Brexit, Euro-Atlantic Ties

TALLINN (Sputnik) – Mikser wrote about the meeting on his Facebook page.

“I exchanged with Boris Johnson opinions about Brexit and future of the Trans-Atlantic relations.”

According to Mikser, Johnson confirmed that the United Kingdom was going to "remain in Europe" and to continue its active participation in ensuring European security.

“It is also important that the United Kingdom leaving the European Union, does want its dissolution and does not set Brexit as an example for any other country,” Mikser added.

On June 23, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. According to the final results, 51.9 percent of voters, or 17.4 million people, supported Brexit.

